FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Posts Earnings Results

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $454.03 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

FinVolution Group stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,176,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,918 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 377.8% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 471,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 372,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 579,828 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

