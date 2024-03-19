First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 67.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

