First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 67.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $123.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

