First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading 4.2% Higher

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF)'s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 192,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 609,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.92.

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.



First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

