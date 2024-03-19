First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FPF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $17.96.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

