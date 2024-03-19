First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $74.35.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

