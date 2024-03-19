First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

FSIG stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

