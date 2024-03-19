First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,962,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12,887,300.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 128,873 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,122,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

FTXL traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. 24,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,489. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

