First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,551,000 after buying an additional 468,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $461,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

