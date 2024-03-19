First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,551,000 after purchasing an additional 468,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $461,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.