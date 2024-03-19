Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $396.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

