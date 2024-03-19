Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $18.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Archer-Daniels Midland Stock is Rock Steady, but is it a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.