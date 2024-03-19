Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

