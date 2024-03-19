Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

FLNT stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Fluent Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

