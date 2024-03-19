Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Performance
FLNT stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Fluent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.52.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%.
Institutional Trading of Fluent
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
