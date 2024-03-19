Fonix Mobile plc (FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on April 2nd

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FNX stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.58) on Tuesday. Fonix Mobile has a 52-week low of GBX 177 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 295 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.66.

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company also provides payment APIs for mobile operated payments, checkout services, campaign manager platform, messaging APIs for SMS delivery, and data verification services.

