Fonix Mobile plc (FNX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on April 2nd

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fonix Mobile Price Performance
Shares of FNX stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.58) on Tuesday. Fonix Mobile has a 52-week low of GBX 177 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 295 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.66.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile
