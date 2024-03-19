Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.26. 9,478,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 54,310,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

