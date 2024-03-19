Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

FORTY stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

