Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.55

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 24986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Fortrea Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.09 million. Fortrea's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

