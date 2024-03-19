Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FBIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 50,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,863,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,093.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 87,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

