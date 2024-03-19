Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FBIO

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.92 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,863,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.