Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 575,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 425,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 156,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:BEN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 415,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.32.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.