FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

