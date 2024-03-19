FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. City State Bank owned approximately 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 101,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of XJUN opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

