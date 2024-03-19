FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,510. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,968,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 2,263.8% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

