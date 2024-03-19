FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.1 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.89. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.