Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NASDAQ FUSN traded up $10.38 on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,122,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of -0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

