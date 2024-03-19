Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
