FY2026 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,049,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,842 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

