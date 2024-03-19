Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Gamer Pakistan Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GPAK opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Gamer Pakistan has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27.
About Gamer Pakistan
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gamer Pakistan
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.