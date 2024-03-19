Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 109.75%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

