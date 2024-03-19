GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 401,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GAN by 751.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. GAN has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.07.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

