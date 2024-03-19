General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

GD opened at $277.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $277.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.