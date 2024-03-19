General Mills (GIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.470-4.520 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

General Mills stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,432,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,306 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

