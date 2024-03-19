General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

GM stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

