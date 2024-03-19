GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Update

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,803,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
