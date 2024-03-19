GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 12.8%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.82. 2,854,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,090,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

