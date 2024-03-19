Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,306. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

