Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. 3,601,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,103,442. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $260.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

