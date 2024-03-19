Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $654,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $78.91. 2,407,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,760,354. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

