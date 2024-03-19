Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,752. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $148.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

