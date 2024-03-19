Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.28. 392,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Danaher



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

