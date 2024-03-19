Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,870. The company has a market cap of $855.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $145.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.69.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

