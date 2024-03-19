Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 51,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC remained flat at $9.60 on Tuesday. 2,529,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,151,089. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 960.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

