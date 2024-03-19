Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,138,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

