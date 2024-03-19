Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

GLAD stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $453.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

