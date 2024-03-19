Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.4 %

GOODO stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

