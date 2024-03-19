Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -180.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Land

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.