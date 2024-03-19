Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

GMRE stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $568.82 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

