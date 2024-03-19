Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DMAT opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2,169.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,082.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
