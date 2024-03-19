Globalworth Real Estate Investments (GWI) to Issue Dividend of €0.11 on April 26th

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of €0.11 ($0.12) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Down 3.2 %
Globalworth Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.64. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.42 ($0.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.50.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile
