Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.5 %

GL opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

