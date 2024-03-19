Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 125,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 676% from the average session volume of 16,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Golconda Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

